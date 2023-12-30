When the Tampa Bay Lightning face the New York Rangers at Amalie Arena on Saturday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Brayden Point and Mika Zibanejad should be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Lightning vs. Rangers Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov has been a big player for Tampa Bay this season, collecting 58 points in 35 games.

Point has chipped in with 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists).

Steven Stamkos has 35 points for Tampa Bay, via 15 goals and 20 assists.

In 14 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy's record is 8-6-0. He has conceded 38 goals (2.78 goals against average) and has made 372 saves.

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin is an important part of the offense for New York, with 46 points this season, as he has recorded 20 goals and 26 assists in 34 games.

Zibanejad has made a major impact for New York this season with 36 points (14 goals and 22 assists).

This season, Chris Kreider has scored 17 goals and contributed 15 assists for New York, giving him a point total of 32.

In the crease, Jonathan Quick has a 9-2-1 record this season, with a .917 save percentage (eighth-best in the league). In 13 games, he has 330 saves, and has conceded 30 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Lightning vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 14th 3.31 Goals Scored 3.38 10th 24th 3.42 Goals Allowed 2.74 8th 17th 30.2 Shots 31.1 14th 22nd 31.2 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 3rd 29.57% Power Play % 30.56% 1st 14th 80.19% Penalty Kill % 85.44% 5th

