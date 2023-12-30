A competitive NHL matchup is expected on Saturday when the Tampa Bay Lightning (17-14-5) host the New York Rangers (24-9-1) at Amalie Arena. The Rangers are underdogs (-110 on the moneyline) against the Lightning (-110) ahead of the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Rangers Betting Trends

In 24 games this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Lightning have been victorious in 10 of their 18 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (55.6%).

The Rangers have been the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

Tampa Bay is 10-9 when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter (52.6% win percentage).

New York has seven games this season playing as the underdog by -110 or longer, and is 4-3 in those contests.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 4-6-0 6.5 3.2 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.2 2.8 7 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 6-3-1 6.1 3.4 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.4 2.7 11 32.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

