Will Kennesaw State be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Kennesaw State's full tournament resume.

How Kennesaw State ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 0-0 NR NR 219

Kennesaw State's best wins

When Kennesaw State took down the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 145 in the RPI, on December 5 by a score of 79-76 in overtime, it was its best victory of the year thus far. That signature victory over UNC Asheville featured a team-leading 24 points from Terrell Burden. Demond Robinson, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

79-77 over Northeastern (No. 187/RPI) on November 20

88-77 at home over Georgia State (No. 217/RPI) on December 2

84-77 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on December 9

94-84 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 332/RPI) on December 16

96-92 over Georgia Southern (No. 353/RPI) on November 19

Kennesaw State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Kennesaw State gets the 326th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Owls' upcoming schedule, they have five games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Kennesaw St has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kennesaw State's next game

Matchup: Kennesaw State Owls vs. Queens Royals

Kennesaw State Owls vs. Queens Royals Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 5:00 PM ET Location: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

