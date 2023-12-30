The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles meet for the Orange Bowl on December 30, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Georgia has been firing on all cylinders this season, ranking eighth-best in total offense (483.2 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (295.2 yards allowed per game). Florida State has been thriving on defense, surrendering just 305.8 total yards per contest (13th-best). On offense, it ranks 43rd by compiling 415.5 total yards per game.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Georgia vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Georgia Florida State 483.2 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (42nd) 295.2 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.8 (13th) 177.2 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (67th) 306 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.6 (42nd) 14 (27th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (1st) 12 (116th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (67th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 3,743 yards passing for Georgia, completing 72.4% of his passes and throwing 22 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 158 times for 818 yards (62.9 per game), scoring 11 times.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 112 times this year and racked up 686 yards (52.8 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 56 receptions for 713 yards (54.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Dominic Lovett has caught 51 passes for 575 yards (44.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has been the target of 46 passes and racked up 32 catches for 502 yards, an average of 38.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has compiled 2,745 yards (211.2 ypg) while completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 176 yards with seven touchdowns.

Trey Benson has rushed for 935 yards on 158 carries so far this year while scoring 14 times on the ground. He's also added 20 catches, totaling 227 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Lawrance Toafili has run for 463 yards across 69 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Keon Coleman's 658 receiving yards (50.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 50 receptions on 88 targets with 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has put together a 617-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 41 passes on 70 targets.

Jaheim Bell's 39 catches (on 55 targets) have netted him 503 yards (38.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or Florida State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.