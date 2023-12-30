The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) will play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Noah Thomasson: 12.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • RJ Melendez: 9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Hill: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

  • Dailin Smith: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Caleb Blackwell: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Omari Peek-Green: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jayland Randall: 6.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Anthony Bryant: 5.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank
251st 72.1 Points Scored 69.8 285th
156th 69.9 Points Allowed 88.3 362nd
107th 38.3 Rebounds 34.3 271st
268th 8.0 Off. Rebounds 10.3 95th
142nd 8.0 3pt Made 4.3 354th
311th 11.2 Assists 9.7 350th
124th 11.2 Turnovers 15.2 350th

