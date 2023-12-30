The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) will play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Players to Watch

Noah Thomasson: 12.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK RJ Melendez: 9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Hill: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Dailin Smith: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Blackwell: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Omari Peek-Green: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jayland Randall: 6.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Anthony Bryant: 5.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank 251st 72.1 Points Scored 69.8 285th 156th 69.9 Points Allowed 88.3 362nd 107th 38.3 Rebounds 34.3 271st 268th 8.0 Off. Rebounds 10.3 95th 142nd 8.0 3pt Made 4.3 354th 311th 11.2 Assists 9.7 350th 124th 11.2 Turnovers 15.2 350th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.