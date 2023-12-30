Georgia vs. Alabama A&M December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) will play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.
Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Georgia Players to Watch
- Noah Thomasson: 12.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- RJ Melendez: 9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Hill: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Dailin Smith: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Blackwell: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Omari Peek-Green: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jayland Randall: 6.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anthony Bryant: 5.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison
|Georgia Rank
|Georgia AVG
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Alabama A&M Rank
|251st
|72.1
|Points Scored
|69.8
|285th
|156th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|88.3
|362nd
|107th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|34.3
|271st
|268th
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|95th
|142nd
|8.0
|3pt Made
|4.3
|354th
|311th
|11.2
|Assists
|9.7
|350th
|124th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|15.2
|350th
