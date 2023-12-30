Will Georgia Tech be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Georgia Tech's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Georgia Tech's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Georgia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-1 NR NR 77

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech's best wins

When Georgia Tech defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 66 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 64-53 on December 16, it was its signature win of the year so far. Kara Dunn led the offense against Georgia, tallying 21 points. Next on the team was Rusne Augustinaite with 16 points.

Next best wins

78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 146/RPI) on November 16

83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 171/RPI) on November 6

77-38 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 176/RPI) on November 19

66-55 over New Mexico (No. 233/RPI) on November 24

94-70 at home over Georgia State (No. 245/RPI) on December 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Georgia Tech has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Yellow Jackets are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Georgia Tech gets the 78th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Yellow Jackets' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.

Georgia Tech has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with six games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Georgia Tech's next game

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Cavaliers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Georgia Tech games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.