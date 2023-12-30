Georgia State vs. Troy December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:12 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Troy Trojans (1-6) playing the Georgia State Panthers (5-4) at 4:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Georgia State vs. Troy Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Mikyla Tolivert: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Crystal Henderson: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Deasia Merrill: 7.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Troy Players to Watch
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Shaulana Wagner: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nia Daniel: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Zay Dyer: 6.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.