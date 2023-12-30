Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Troy Trojans (1-6) playing the Georgia State Panthers (5-4) at 4:30 PM ET.

Georgia State vs. Troy Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

Georgia State Players to Watch

Mikyla Tolivert: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Crystal Henderson: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Alyssa Phillip: 3.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

3.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Deasia Merrill: 7.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Troy Players to Watch

Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Shaulana Wagner: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nia Daniel: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Zay Dyer: 6.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

