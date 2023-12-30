The Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Georgia State Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Red Wolves' opponents have hit.

Georgia State is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Panthers are the 108th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves sit at 91st.

The Panthers score just one more point per game (78.9) than the Red Wolves give up (77.9).

When Georgia State totals more than 77.9 points, it is 4-1.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

Georgia State is putting up 90.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 18.7 more points than it is averaging in road games (72.1).

In 2023-24, the Panthers are ceding 62.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 78.9.

Georgia State is draining 10 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.6 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.4 threes per game, 31.3% three-point percentage).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule