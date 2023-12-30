The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to end a 12-game losing streak when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 140.5.

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern Miss -3.5 140.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern has played seven games this season that have had more than 140.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Georgia Southern's outings this season is 144.8, 4.3 more points than this game's total.

Georgia Southern has a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Southern Miss has been less successful against the spread than Georgia Southern this season, tallying an ATS record of 2-7-0, as opposed to the 3-8-0 record of Georgia Southern.

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Miss 5 55.6% 70 135.6 70 149.2 141.3 Georgia Southern 7 63.6% 65.6 135.6 79.2 149.2 143.9

Additional Georgia Southern Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles were 10-9-0 against the spread last season in Sun Belt games.

The Eagles score just 4.4 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (70).

When it scores more than 70 points, Georgia Southern is 2-1 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Miss 2-7-0 0-2 4-4-0 Georgia Southern 3-8-0 3-5 5-6-0

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Miss Georgia Southern 15-0 Home Record 12-4 8-7 Away Record 3-11 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

