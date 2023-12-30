The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) hope to snap a 12-game losing streak when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Eagles' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (42.4%).

Georgia Southern has put together a 0-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 250th.

The Eagles' 65.6 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 70 the Golden Eagles allow.

Georgia Southern is 0-4 when it scores more than 70 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged on the road (67.6).

At home, the Eagles conceded 62.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.2.

Beyond the arc, Georgia Southern made fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31%) than at home (31.5%) as well.

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule