The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) will be attempting to stop a six-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 2:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia Stats Insights

The Georgia Bulldogs make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points lower than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (48%).

In games Georgia shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Georgia Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs sit at 266th.

The 73.9 points per game the Georgia Bulldogs put up are 13.9 fewer points than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs give up (87.8).

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia posted 70.8 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 64.2 points per contest.

At home, the Georgia Bulldogs gave up 15.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than on the road (81.5).

In terms of total threes made, Georgia performed worse at home last season, averaging 6.8 treys per game, compared to 6.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.9% three-point percentage in home games and a 31.3% mark on the road.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule