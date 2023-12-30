How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) will be attempting to stop a six-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 2:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
Georgia Stats Insights
- The Georgia Bulldogs make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points lower than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (48%).
- In games Georgia shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Georgia Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs sit at 266th.
- The 73.9 points per game the Georgia Bulldogs put up are 13.9 fewer points than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs give up (87.8).
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia posted 70.8 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 64.2 points per contest.
- At home, the Georgia Bulldogs gave up 15.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than on the road (81.5).
- In terms of total threes made, Georgia performed worse at home last season, averaging 6.8 treys per game, compared to 6.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.9% three-point percentage in home games and a 31.3% mark on the road.
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|High Point
|W 66-58
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 94-82
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|North Florida
|W 78-60
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/10/2024
|Arkansas
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
