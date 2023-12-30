The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Brayden Point, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Looking to bet on Point's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brayden Point vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Point has averaged 20:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Point has a goal in 11 games this season out of 36 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Point has a point in 21 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points nine times.

In 16 of 36 games this season, Point has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 69.4% that Point hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Point going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Point Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +22 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 36 Games 3 38 Points 2 16 Goals 1 22 Assists 1

