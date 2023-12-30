The Music City Bowl will feature a matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Maryland Terrapins. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Auburn vs. Maryland?

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Maryland 29, Auburn 22

Maryland 29, Auburn 22 Auburn has been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've gone 4-1 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, the Tigers have gone 2-0 (75%).

This season, Maryland has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Terrapins have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Maryland (+6.5)



Maryland (+6.5) Auburn is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

So far in 2023, the Tigers have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Maryland owns a record of 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Six of Auburn's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points.

In the Maryland's 12 games this season, eight have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 56.9 points per game, 9.4 points more than the over/under of 47.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 49.9 52.8 Implied Total AVG 33.3 35.3 30.6 ATS Record 6-6-0 4-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-7-0 3-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-3 1-2

Maryland

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.3 50.6 49.8 Implied Total AVG 33.5 35.1 30.5 ATS Record 5-6-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 5-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

