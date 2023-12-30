Should you bet on Alex Barre-Boulet to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In six of 27 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Barre-Boulet averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 93 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:57 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:51 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 6-1 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:40 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:55 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 8-1

Lightning vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

