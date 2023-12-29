The Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) will play the Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kennesaw State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

  • Demond Robinson: 13.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Terrell Burden: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Simeon Cottle: 16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quincy Adekokoya: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Rongie Gordon: 4.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Kel'el Ware: 16.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Malik Reneau: 14.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Trey Galloway: 8.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mackenzie Mgbako: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Xavier Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank
196th 74.3 Points Scored 85.5 22nd
234th 73.1 Points Allowed 77.0 305th
285th 33.9 Rebounds 44.0 11th
307th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 12.1 25th
361st 3.4 3pt Made 9.2 54th
130th 14.3 Assists 16.3 47th
200th 12.0 Turnovers 12.0 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.