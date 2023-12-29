The Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) play the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Kennesaw State matchup.

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Kennesaw State has covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Indiana is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

A total of six out of the Hoosiers' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

