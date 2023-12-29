Kennesaw State vs. Indiana: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) play the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Kennesaw State matchup.
Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Kennesaw State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Indiana (-12.5)
|161.5
|-880
|+580
Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Kennesaw State has covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- Indiana is 5-7-0 ATS this season.
- A total of six out of the Hoosiers' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.
