The Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) take on the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on B1G+.

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: B1G+

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 44.0% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.4% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Kennesaw State has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.4% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers sit at 300th.
  • The Owls' 85.4 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 72.3 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • Kennesaw State is 9-2 when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Kennesaw State is putting up 90.4 points per game, 9.9 more than it is averaging away (80.5).
  • At home, the Owls allow 62.6 points per game. Away, they give up 85.0.
  • Kennesaw State sinks more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than away (9.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (31.0%).

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Presbyterian W 94-84 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/19/2023 Brescia W 91-59 KSU Convocation Center
12/23/2023 @ UNC Asheville L 79-70 Kimmel Arena
12/29/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/6/2024 Queens - KSU Convocation Center
1/10/2024 Stetson - KSU Convocation Center

