How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) take on the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on B1G+.
Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: B1G+
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 44.0% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.4% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Kennesaw State has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.4% from the field.
- The Owls are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers sit at 300th.
- The Owls' 85.4 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 72.3 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- Kennesaw State is 9-2 when it scores more than 72.3 points.
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Kennesaw State is putting up 90.4 points per game, 9.9 more than it is averaging away (80.5).
- At home, the Owls allow 62.6 points per game. Away, they give up 85.0.
- Kennesaw State sinks more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than away (9.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (31.0%).
Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|W 94-84
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/19/2023
|Brescia
|W 91-59
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/23/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|L 79-70
|Kimmel Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/6/2024
|Queens
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|Stetson
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
