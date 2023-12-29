Henry County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Henry County, Georgia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union Grove High School at Fort White High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bell Creek Academy at Creekside Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
