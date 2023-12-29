Domantas Sabonis and Trae Young are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks square off at State Farm Arena on Friday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hawks vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Kings Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +116) 11.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Young has put up 28.1 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.4 points less than Friday's points prop total.

He has collected three rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (3.5).

Young's season-long assist average -- 11.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (11.5).

Young has made 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Get Young gear at Fanatics!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: +128)

The 20.2 points Dejounte Murray scores per game are 0.3 less than his prop total on Friday (20.5).

He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet for Friday.

Murray has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -114)

Clint Capela is averaging 12 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 less than Friday's prop total.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Friday's game (10.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -115)

Sabonis' 19.4 points per game are 2.1 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 12.5).

Sabonis has dished out 7.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Friday's over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +124)

The 30.5 point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Friday is 0.3 more than his season scoring average (30.2).

His per-game rebound average of 4.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

Fox has averaged 6.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Fox's 3.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.