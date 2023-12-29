How to Watch the Hawks vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two of the league's top scorers take the court when De'Aaron Fox (fifth, 30.2 points per game) and the Sacramento Kings (17-12) visit Trae Young (seventh, 28.1) and the Atlanta Hawks (12-18).
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Kings
Hawks vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- Where to Watch: Fubo
Hawks vs Kings Additional Info
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have allowed to their opponents.
- Atlanta has compiled a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49% from the field.
- The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank third.
- The Hawks put up an average of 122.3 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 117.9 the Kings allow.
- Atlanta is 12-7 when it scores more than 117.9 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hawks average 124.9 points per game, 4.3 more than on the road (120.6). Defensively they give up 126.1 points per game at home, 5.5 more than away (120.6).
- In 2023-24 Atlanta is allowing 5.5 more points per game at home (126.1) than away (120.6).
- This year the Hawks are collecting more assists at home (26 per game) than away (25.8).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|AJ Griffin
|Out
|Personal
|De'Andre Hunter
|Out
|Knee
|Seth Lundy
|Out
|Ankle
