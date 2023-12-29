The Sacramento Kings (17-12) will look to De'Aaron Fox (fifth in the league scoring 30.2 points per game) when they try to knock off Trae Young (seventh in the NBA with 28.1 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The Kings are 0.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips off at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA. The matchup's point total is 251.5.

Hawks vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -0.5 251.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 251.5 points in seven of 30 games this season.

Atlanta's games this season have had an average of 245.1 points, 6.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Hawks have compiled a 7-23-0 record against the spread.

Atlanta has entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won seven, or 50%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 7-7, a 50% win rate, when it's favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Hawks vs Kings Additional Info

Hawks vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 251.5 % of Games Over 251.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 7 23.3% 122.3 239.7 122.8 240.7 238.4 Kings 4 13.8% 117.4 239.7 117.9 240.7 234.9

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread twice, and are 3-7 overall, in their last 10 games.

Seven of Hawks' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, Atlanta has performed worse at home, covering one time in 12 home games, and six times in 18 road games.

The Hawks score only 4.4 more points per game (122.3) than the Kings allow (117.9).

When Atlanta scores more than 117.9 points, it is 7-12 against the spread and 12-7 overall.

Hawks vs. Kings Betting Splits

Hawks and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 7-23 2-12 19-11 Kings 15-14 5-2 16-13

Hawks vs. Kings Point Insights

Hawks Kings 122.3 Points Scored (PG) 117.4 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 7-12 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-2 12-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-0 122.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117.9 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 5-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-7 5-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-7

