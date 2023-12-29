The Sacramento Kings (14-9) will lean on De'Aaron Fox (sixth in NBA, 30.1 points per game) to help them knock off Trae Young (eighth in league, 27.7) and the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at State Farm Arena, at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Hawks vs. Kings Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games

Hawks Players to Watch

Young averages 27.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in NBA).

Dejounte Murray averages 19.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Clint Capela puts up 11.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 57.8% from the field.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.5 points, 2.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Saddiq Bey averages 12.9 points, 1.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. He's also draining 56.3% of his shots from the field.

The Kings are receiving 30.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game from Fox this season.

Malik Monk is putting up 14.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He is making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

The Kings are receiving 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Kevin Huerter this year.

Keegan Murray gets the Kings 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while averaging 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Hawks Kings 122.6 Points Avg. 116.8 122.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.1 46.9% Field Goal % 46.5% 37.4% Three Point % 36.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.