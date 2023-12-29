The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Florida State Seminoles (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 67.9 the Seminoles give up.

When it scores more than 67.9 points, Georgia Tech is 7-1.

Florida State's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 73.6 points.

The Seminoles score 85.4 points per game, 25.8 more points than the 59.6 the Yellow Jackets give up.

Florida State is 9-2 when scoring more than 59.6 points.

Georgia Tech is 9-3 when giving up fewer than 85.4 points.

The Seminoles shoot 42.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.

The Yellow Jackets' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 8.8 higher than the Seminoles have conceded.

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 14.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

14.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Kayla Blackshear: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.8 FG%

13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.8 FG% Rusne Augustinaite: 12.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (30-for-74)

12.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (30-for-74) Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49) Kara Dunn: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

Georgia Tech Schedule