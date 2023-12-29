Friday's ACC slate includes the Florida State Seminoles (7-3) versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3), at 2:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Tonie Morgan: 14.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kayla Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Ines Noguero: 8.1 PTS, 6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Rusne Augustinaite: 12.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Florida State Players to Watch

Makayla Timpson: 12.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 3 BLK Ta'Niya Latson: 18.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK O'Mariah Gordon: 14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sara Bejedi: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Alexis Tucker: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

