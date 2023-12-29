Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 29
Friday's game that pits the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (9-3) versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 29.
The Yellow Jackets' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in an 81-50 victory over South Carolina Upstate.
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 74, Georgia Tech 69
Other ACC Predictions
Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Yellow Jackets' signature win this season came in a 64-53 victory on December 16 over the Georgia Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 64) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Yellow Jackets are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
- The Seminoles have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).
- Georgia Tech has six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.
Georgia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 64-53 on the road over Georgia (No. 64) on December 16
- 78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 95) on November 16
- 66-55 over New Mexico (No. 179) on November 24
- 94-70 at home over Georgia State (No. 224) on December 10
- 83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on November 6
Georgia Tech Leaders
- Tonie Morgan: 14.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Kayla Blackshear: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.8 FG%
- Rusne Augustinaite: 12.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (30-for-74)
- Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)
- Kara Dunn: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
Georgia Tech Performance Insights
- The Yellow Jackets outscore opponents by 14.0 points per game (posting 73.6 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and conceding 59.6 per outing, 95th in college basketball) and have a +168 scoring differential.
