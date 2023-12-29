Coffee County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Coffee County, Georgia today? We've got the information.
Coffee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coffee High School at Tattnall County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Reidsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coffee County Middle School at Tattnall County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coffee High School at Vidalia High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
