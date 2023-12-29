Bulloch County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Bulloch County, Georgia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Bulloch County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portal Middle High School at Statesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:01 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Statesboro, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Statesboro High School at East Laurens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: East Dublin, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
