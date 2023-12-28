Richmond County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Richmond County, Georgia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Richmond County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TW Josey High School at Hephzibah High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jenkins County High School at Lucy C Laney High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
