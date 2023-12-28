Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Lowndes County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lowndes County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Broward Preparatory School at Valdosta High School