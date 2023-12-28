Laurens County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Laurens County, Georgia today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Laurens County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dublin High School at Vidalia High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
