Kennesaw State vs. Georgetown December 28 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) will meet the Georgetown Hoyas (8-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Kennesaw State vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kennesaw State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Prencis Harden: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyndall Golden: 3.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Carly Hooks: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Keyarah Berry: 9.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trynce Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Kelsey Ransom: 15.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brianna Scott: 8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Graceann Bennett: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alex Cowan: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mya Bembry: 4.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.