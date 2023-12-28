Thursday's contest between the Georgetown Hoyas (9-2) and Kennesaw State Owls (4-7) squaring off at KSU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 63-50 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgetown, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 28.

Last time out, the Owls won on Thursday 53-51 against Providence.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 63, Kennesaw State 50

Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis

On December 21, the Owls registered their best win of the season, a 53-51 victory over the Providence Friars, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 144) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Owls are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

The Owls have three losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

Kennesaw State 2023-24 Best Wins

53-51 over Providence (No. 144) on December 21

57-43 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 244) on November 25

Kennesaw State Leaders

Prencis Harden: 13.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%

13.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG% Carly Hooks: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Kyndall Golden: 2.4 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 37.5 FG%

2.4 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 37.5 FG% Trynce Taylor: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.1 FG%

7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.1 FG% Keyarah Berry: 6.9 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls' -87 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 54.0 points per game (336th in college basketball) while allowing 61.9 per contest (132nd in college basketball).

Offensively, the Owls have performed better at home this season, scoring 59.6 points per game, compared to 47.8 per game in road games.

Kennesaw State is surrendering 45.4 points per game this season at home, which is 36.6 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (82.0).

