In this season's Alamo Bowl, the Arizona Wildcats are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5) over the Oklahoma Sooners. the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas will host the matchup on December 28, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 62.5 points.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Time: 9:15 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Alamodome

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Oklahoma Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona (-3.5) 62.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Arizona (-3.5) 62.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

  • Arizona has put together a 9-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Oklahoma is 8-4-0 ATS this year.
  • The Sooners have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Arizona & Oklahoma 2023 Futures Odds

Arizona
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
Oklahoma
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

