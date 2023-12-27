The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Victor Hedman, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. If you're considering a wager on Hedman against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Victor Hedman vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Hedman has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 22:32 on the ice per game.

In five of 33 games this year, Hedman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 22 of 33 games this year, Hedman has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Hedman has an assist in 21 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Hedman hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 55.6% chance of Hedman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hedman Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 33 Games 4 33 Points 1 5 Goals 0 28 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.