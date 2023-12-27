The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Nikita Kucherov, are in action Wednesday against the Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Kucherov against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Kucherov has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 21:01 on the ice per game.

Kucherov has a goal in 15 games this year out of 34 games played, including multiple goals eight times.

Kucherov has a point in 26 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in 17 of them.

Kucherov has an assist in 22 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

The implied probability that Kucherov goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 64.5%.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 4 57 Points 5 23 Goals 1 34 Assists 4

