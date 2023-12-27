Nicholas Paul will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers meet on Wednesday at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Paul are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Nicholas Paul vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Paul has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 17:38 on the ice per game.

In nine of 35 games this year Paul has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Paul has a point in 11 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Paul has an assist in six of 35 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Paul has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Paul having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Paul Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 35 Games 4 19 Points 1 11 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

