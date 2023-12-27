Laurens County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Laurens County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Laurens County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wayne County High School at Dublin High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.