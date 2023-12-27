For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Darren Raddysh a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Darren Raddysh score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

Raddysh is yet to score through 35 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

Raddysh has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:36 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:50 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 16:54 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:54 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:03 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:45 Home W 4-0

Lightning vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

