The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Conor Sheary find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Sheary stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Sheary scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Sheary has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Sheary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:12 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:08 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 7-4 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 0:35 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 13:06 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

