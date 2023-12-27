Coffee County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coffee County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coffee High School at Vidalia High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.