The Chicago Bulls (13-18) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Bulls matchup.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Hawks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Hawks vs Bulls Additional Info

Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls' -75 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 110 points per game (27th in the NBA) while giving up 112.4 per outing (ninth in the league).

The Hawks have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 122.7 points per game (third in league) and conceding 122.9 (27th in NBA).

The two teams combine to score 232.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 235.3 points per game, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago has compiled a 15-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Atlanta has put together a 7-22-0 ATS record so far this season.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Trae Young 28.5 -115 28.3 Dejounte Murray 19.5 -105 20.3 Clint Capela 12.5 -105 12.0

Hawks and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +12500 +6600 - Bulls +25000 +10000 -

