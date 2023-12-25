The Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) face the Boston Celtics (22-6) at Crypto.com Arena on December 25, 2023.

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Boston shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 17-1 overall.

The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 13th.

The Celtics score 119.9 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 114.2 the Lakers give up.

Boston is 16-2 when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Los Angeles is 14-8 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Lakers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 14th.

The Lakers' 114 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 109.7 the Celtics give up.

Los Angeles has put together a 10-6 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have played better when playing at home this year, posting 122.7 points per game, compared to 117 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, Boston is giving up 107.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 112.3.

The Celtics are averaging 17.2 threes per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.7 more threes and 6.1% points better than they're averaging in road games (15.5 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers score 114.5 points per game, 0.8 more than on the road (113.7). On defense they allow 105.8 points per game at home, 14.8 less than away (120.6).

At home, Los Angeles gives up 105.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 120.6.

The Lakers average 0.4 more assists per game at home (27.5) than on the road (27.1).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Ankle Lamar Stevens Questionable Illness Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Questionable Heel Luke Kornet Questionable Adductor

Lakers Injuries