Seeking Zay Jones' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the air, Jones has been targeted 55 times, with season stats of 274 yards on 28 receptions (9.8 per catch) and two TDs.

Zay Jones Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Knee

The Jaguars have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Brenton Strange (questionable/foot): 4 Rec; 34 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 16 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 55 28 274 40 2 9.8

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1 Week 11 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 12 @Texans 3 1 10 0 Week 13 Bengals 8 5 78 0 Week 14 @Browns 14 5 29 0 Week 15 Ravens 8 5 59 0

