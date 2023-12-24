Will Van Jefferson get into the end zone when the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts play in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Jefferson has reeled in 14 passes on 32 targets for 164 yards, averaging 14.9 yards per game.

Jefferson does not have a TD reception this season in 11 games.

Van Jefferson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 5 4 24 0 Week 2 49ers 4 1 9 0 Week 3 @Bengals 3 1 46 0 Week 4 @Colts 3 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 24 0 Week 9 Vikings 4 1 14 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Saints 2 1 13 0 Week 15 @Panthers 1 0 0 0

