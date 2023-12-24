Atlanta Falcons receiver Van Jefferson will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are ranked 14th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 220.1 per game.

Jefferson has caught 14 passes on 32 targets for 164 yards. He averages 14.9 yards per game.

Jefferson vs. the Colts

Jefferson vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 21.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 21.5 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed 15 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 220.1 passing yards per game conceded by the Colts defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts' defense ranks sixth in the league by allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Van Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-118)

Jefferson Receiving Insights

In three of nine games this season, Jefferson has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

He has been targeted 32 times this season, averaging 5.1 yards per target.

Having played 11 games this year, Jefferson has not tallied a TD reception.

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

