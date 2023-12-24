Trevor Lawrence Week 16 Preview vs. the Buccaneers
Trevor Lawrence will be facing the second-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
This season, Lawrence has racked up passing 3,525 yards (251.8 per game), going 324-for-492 (65.9%) through the air with 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. In addition, Lawrence has 300 yards rushing (21.4 yards per game) on 63 attempts, and Lawrence has hit paydirt four times.
Lawrence vs. the Buccaneers
- Lawrence vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games
- Six opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Tampa Bay this year.
- The Buccaneers have allowed nine players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.
- Tampa Bay has given up two or more touchdown passes to six quarterbacks in 2023.
- The Buccaneers have allowed two opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.
- The 263.9 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per outing makes them the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league this season.
- The Buccaneers' defense ranks 20th in the league with 19 passing TDs conceded so far this season.
Jaguars Player Previews
Trevor Lawrence Passing Props vs. the Buccaneers
- Passing Yards: 254.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)
Lawrence Passing Insights
- Lawrence has gone over his passing yards total eight times this year (57.1%).
- The Jaguars have passed 57.1% of the time and run 42.9% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Lawrence is No. 10 in the NFL averaging 7.2 yards per attempt (3,525 total yards passing).
- Lawrence has thrown for a touchdown in 12 of 14 games this season, with more than one TD pass five times.
- He has 22 total touchdowns this season (66.7% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).
- Lawrence has passed 49 times out of his 492 total attempts while in the red zone (46.2% of his team's red zone plays).
Trevor Lawrence Rushing Props vs the Buccaneers
- Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-120)
Lawrence Rushing Insights
- Lawrence has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (53.8%) out of 13 opportunities.
- Lawrence has a rushing touchdown in three of 14 games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.
- He has 13 red zone carries for 22.8% of the team share (his team runs on 53.8% of its plays in the red zone).
Lawrence's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Ravens
|12/17/2023
|Week 15
|25-for-43 / 264 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Browns
|12/10/2023
|Week 14
|28-for-50 / 257 YDS / 3 TDs / 3 INTs
|3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|12/4/2023
|Week 13
|22-for-29 / 258 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|5 ATT / 8 YDS / 1 TD
|at Texans
|11/26/2023
|Week 12
|23-for-38 / 364 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|2 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Titans
|11/19/2023
|Week 11
|24-for-32 / 262 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|5 ATT / 17 YDS / 2 TDs
