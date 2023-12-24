How to Watch Nevada vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 24
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Yellow Jackets, victors in four in a row.
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Nevada Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- Nevada has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack are the 130th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Yellow Jackets rank 15th.
- The Wolf Pack record 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- When Nevada scores more than 71 points, it is 11-0.
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
- Georgia Tech has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.8% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 288th.
- The Yellow Jackets score 7.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Wolf Pack allow (64.8).
- When Georgia Tech allows fewer than 79.3 points, it is 6-2.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nevada put up 76.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wolf Pack allowed 64.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 67.5.
- Nevada drained 6.9 threes per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.6.
- At home, the Yellow Jackets allowed 69 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.8.
- At home, Georgia Tech drained 7.6 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 72-66
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|Temple
|W 80-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|TCU
|W 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Fresno Pacific
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Penn State
|W 82-81
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|UMass
|W 73-70
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 73-68
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Nevada
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
