The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) enter a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Jaguars Insights

The Jaguars rack up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 20.7 per contest the Buccaneers give up.

The Jaguars average just 17.9 fewer yards per game (342), than the Buccaneers give up per outing (359.9).

This season, Jacksonville runs for just two more yards (98) than Tampa Bay allows per outing (96).

This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over 24 times, four more than the Buccaneers' takeaways (20).

Jaguars Away Performance

The Jaguars score 26.3 points per game on the road (3.5 more than overall) and allow 21.2 away from home (1.2 fewer than overall).

The Jaguars accumulate more yards away from home (376.8 per game) than they do overall (342), and give up fewer away from home (346.2 per game) than overall (360.1).

On the road, the Jaguars accumulate more rushing yards (109.8 per game) than they do overall (98). They also give up fewer rushing yards on the road (74.8) than they do overall (103.6).

On the road, the Jaguars successfully convert more third downs (41.7%) than they do overall (36.5%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (27.1%) than overall (35.8%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/4/2023 Cincinnati L 34-31 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Cleveland L 31-27 CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore L 23-7 NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 12/31/2023 Carolina - CBS 1/7/2024 at Tennessee - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.