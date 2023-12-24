Two streaking teams meet when the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Yellow Jackets are 6.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their four-game win streak intact against the Wolf Pack, who have won four straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nevada -6.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yellow Jackets Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 139.5 points in eight of 11 outings.

The average over/under for Georgia Tech's outings this season is 143.4, 3.9 more points than this game's point total.

Georgia Tech's ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.

Georgia Tech has come away with five wins in the seven contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Yellow Jackets have a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +240 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia Tech has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 5 45.5% 79.3 151.7 64.8 135.8 145.0 Georgia Tech 8 72.7% 72.4 151.7 71.0 135.8 146.2

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 72.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 64.8 the Wolf Pack give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.8 points, Georgia Tech is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 8-3-0 5-2 5-6-0 Georgia Tech 6-5-0 2-1 4-7-0

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada Georgia Tech 14-1 Home Record 11-6 6-7 Away Record 3-9 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

