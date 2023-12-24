Georgia Tech vs. Nevada: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 24
Two streaking teams meet when the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Yellow Jackets are 6.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their four-game win streak intact against the Wolf Pack, who have won four straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.
Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nevada
|-6.5
|139.5
Yellow Jackets Betting Records & Stats
- Georgia Tech's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 139.5 points in eight of 11 outings.
- The average over/under for Georgia Tech's outings this season is 143.4, 3.9 more points than this game's point total.
- Georgia Tech's ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.
- Georgia Tech has come away with five wins in the seven contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.
- The Yellow Jackets have a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +240 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia Tech has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 139.5
|% of Games Over 139.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nevada
|5
|45.5%
|79.3
|151.7
|64.8
|135.8
|145.0
|Georgia Tech
|8
|72.7%
|72.4
|151.7
|71.0
|135.8
|146.2
Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends
- The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 72.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 64.8 the Wolf Pack give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.8 points, Georgia Tech is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nevada
|8-3-0
|5-2
|5-6-0
|Georgia Tech
|6-5-0
|2-1
|4-7-0
Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Nevada
|Georgia Tech
|14-1
|Home Record
|11-6
|6-7
|Away Record
|3-9
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|76.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.7
|66.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-8-0
