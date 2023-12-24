The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) take a four-game winning streak into a road contest versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3), who have won four straight as well. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

This season, Georgia Tech has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack sit at 288th.

The Yellow Jackets score an average of 72.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 64.8 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

Georgia Tech has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Tech put up more points at home (72.7 per game) than on the road (66.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Yellow Jackets conceded 2.8 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than on the road (71.8).

Beyond the arc, Georgia Tech sunk more 3-pointers away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (33.9%) than at home (34.5%).

