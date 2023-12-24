The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) take a four-game winning streak into a road contest versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3), who have won four straight as well. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
  • This season, Georgia Tech has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack sit at 288th.
  • The Yellow Jackets score an average of 72.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 64.8 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
  • Georgia Tech has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia Tech put up more points at home (72.7 per game) than on the road (66.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Yellow Jackets conceded 2.8 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than on the road (71.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Georgia Tech sunk more 3-pointers away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (33.9%) than at home (34.5%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Penn State W 82-81 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 UMass W 73-70 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 @ Hawaii W 73-68 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Nevada - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/3/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Boston College - Hank McCamish Pavilion

